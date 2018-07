Less than a month away from the release of their new record Thank You For Today, Death Cab For Cutie released a new song "I Dreamt We Spoke Again".

You can catch Death Cab For Cutie in Chicago when they perform at the Auditorium Theatre on October 7th. For tickets and more information, click here.

Death Cab For Cutie's new album Thank You For Today is due out on August 17th.