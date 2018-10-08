Death Cab For Cutie Surprise Chicago With Full 'Transatlanticism' Performance
Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the album.
We were already excited for Death Cab For Cutie's 93XRT Show at the Auditorium Theatre this past Sunday night, but it became a historic show as the band treated the audience to a surprise performance of Transatlanticism in its entirety.
Transatlanticism was released on October 7th, 2003 and Death Cab For Cutie celebrated the 15th anniversary of the record on the date it was released. They wrote in an Instagram post, "Chicago, thank you for helping us throw a surprise 15th birthday party for “Transatlanticism”. We can’t think of a better place to have done it. Thank you for always showing up for us."
Setlist (via Setlist.fm)
I Dreamt We Spoke Again
Summer Years
The Ghosts of Beverly Drive
Long Division
Gold Rush
Transatlanticism
The New Year
Lightness
Title and Registration
Expo '86
The Sound of Settling
Tiny Vessels
Transatlanticism
Passenger Seat
Death of an Interior Decorator
We Looked Like Giants
A Lack of Color
Encore:
I Will Possess Your Heart
Black Sun
Northern Lights
Cath...
Soul Meets Body
Encore 2:
I Will Follow You Into the Dark
Crooked Teeth
Marching Bands of Manhattan