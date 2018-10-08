Death Cab For Cutie Surprise Chicago With Full 'Transatlanticism' Performance

We were already excited for Death Cab For Cutie's 93XRT Show at the Auditorium Theatre this past Sunday night, but it became a historic show as the band treated the audience to a surprise performance of Transatlanticism in its entirety.

Transatlanticism was released on October 7th, 2003 and Death Cab For Cutie celebrated the 15th anniversary of the record on the date it was released. They wrote in an Instagram post, "Chicago, thank you for helping us throw a surprise 15th birthday party for “Transatlanticism”. We can’t think of a better place to have done it. Thank you for always showing up for us."

Setlist (via Setlist.fm)

I Dreamt We Spoke Again

Summer Years

The Ghosts of Beverly Drive

Long Division

Gold Rush

Transatlanticism

The New Year

Lightness

Title and Registration

Expo '86

The Sound of Settling

Tiny Vessels

Transatlanticism

Passenger Seat

Death of an Interior Decorator

We Looked Like Giants

A Lack of Color

Encore:

I Will Possess Your Heart

Black Sun

Northern Lights

Cath...

Soul Meets Body

Encore 2:

I Will Follow You Into the Dark

Crooked Teeth

Marching Bands of Manhattan