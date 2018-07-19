Deep Dish Pizza Flavored Potato Chips Are Now A Thing

And in new ways you can consume deep dish pizza without actually eating a deep dish pizza, we present to you the deep dish pizza flavored potato chip!

Lays has announced eight different potato chip flavors as part of their "Tastes Of America" line.

Representing Chicago is the deep dish pizza flavored chip, which was inspired by Giordano's. The chip will feature parmesan and romano cheese, so not an exact replica of a deep dish pizza.

You can pre-order the flavors right now, but unfortunately the deep dish pizza chip s out of stock.