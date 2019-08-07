DEVO Says Concert Could Be "The Last Time Devo Plays On This Planet"

DEVO was booked as an act at the Desert Daze Festival marking their first set since June, 2018 at an Oakland festival called Burger Boogaloo.

The band's shows have been few and far between in recent years. If their upcoming show is any indication, it may be a while before you see DEVO again. At least on this planet.

Jerry Casale said in a statement to Consequence of Sound that their Desert Daze set is “not connected to a Farewell Tour.”

“If ever there is such a tour we certainly will not name it as such. More like The Beginning Was The End Tour,” Casale said.

While Casale wouldn't go as far to say this is the last chance for fans to catch the band, he did say their Desert Daze set "could be the last time DEVO plays on this planet."

If you're lucky enough to catch an interstellar DEVO show, let us know how it is. In the meantime, we'll heed Casale's advice that “Spuds should see us while they can."