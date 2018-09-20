Report: Dickey Betts In Critical Condition After "Freak Accident"

The founding member of the Allman Brothers Band is set to undergo brain surgery.

September 20, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster PR)

Categories: 
Features

Founding Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts is currently hospitalized in critical condition following a freak accident at his home.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports Betts cracked his head causing bleeding in his brain after he slipped while playing with his dog. He is set to undergo surgery on Friday.

Betts' longtime friend and manager David Spero told the Herald-Tribune that Betts is “in critical but stable condition.”

Tags: 
Dickey Betts
allman brothers band

Recent Podcast Audio
An Appreciation Of Dad Rock & All That Comes With It Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Operation Finale Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Happy Time Murders Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Len & Lin: Game Postponed Due to Rain Scheduled for Hurricane Florence's DC Arrival Best Of XRT
What Goes On Behind The Scenes At XRT Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Crazy Rich Asians Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes