Report: Dickey Betts In Critical Condition After "Freak Accident"

Founding Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts is currently hospitalized in critical condition following a freak accident at his home.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports Betts cracked his head causing bleeding in his brain after he slipped while playing with his dog. He is set to undergo surgery on Friday.

Betts' longtime friend and manager David Spero told the Herald-Tribune that Betts is “in critical but stable condition.”