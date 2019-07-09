Mark Knopfler Shares Fascinating Story Of How Dire Straits Got Named
Plus, a photo from the band's very first gig.
Mark Knopfler took Dire Straits fans on a trip down memory lane on Twitter this morning regaling the story of how the band got their name.
The year was 1977 and a band called The Café Racers were playing a set at a punk festival in Deptford, London. The Café Racers were the name of Knopfler's old band as his new group had yet to come up with their own name.
As Knopfler wrote, "given that they were broke, a friend suggested the name Dire Straits and the rest is history!"
On this day in 1977, Dire Straits had their first gig as a band at a punk festival in Deptford.
At the time they played under the name of Mark's old band, The Café Racers, but given that they were broke, a friend suggested the name Dire Straits and the rest is history! pic.twitter.com/5tzfgNBPTF— Mark Knopfler (@MarkKnopfler) July 9, 2019