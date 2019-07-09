Mark Knopfler Shares Fascinating Story Of How Dire Straits Got Named

Mark Knopfler took Dire Straits fans on a trip down memory lane on Twitter this morning regaling the story of how the band got their name.

The year was 1977 and a band called The Café Racers were playing a set at a punk festival in Deptford, London. The Café Racers were the name of Knopfler's old band as his new group had yet to come up with their own name.

As Knopfler wrote, "given that they were broke, a friend suggested the name Dire Straits and the rest is history!"