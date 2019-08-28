Here's Every Movie & Show That Will Be Streaming On Disney Plus

The streaming service will launch on November 12.

August 28, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

Disney is getting into the streaming game and will be moving their massive library of movies and shows onto their own platform.

On November 12th, Disney+ will launch as fans can stream their favorite Disney movies and shows to their hearts desire. The service will cost $6.99 a month once launched, but for a limited time only, Disney is offering the opportunity to lock in a price of just less than $4 a month if you sign up for a three year commitment. The catch is you need to sign up for the D23 fan club with the offer expiring September 2nd.

So what's going to be on Disney+ that makes it different from Netflix and other streaming services? For one, you can find the massively popular Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar titles. Additionally, Disney will be releasing original Marvel & Star Wars series. With their recent acquisiton of 21st Centurey Fox, subscribers will be able to watch Fox shows like The Simpsons and Malcolm In The Middle

According to CNET, subscribers will be able to access 300 movie titles and 7,500 TV episodes on launch day. The list of movies is expected to grow to more than 500. 

Here's the entire list of movies and TV shows that'll appear on Disney+ when the streaming service launches on November 12th (via CNET).

Movies

101 Dalmatians 

A Bug's Life 

A Goofy Movie 

An Extremely Goofy Movie 

Bambi 

Bao 

Big Hero 6 

Born in China 

Cars 

Fantasia 

Finding Dory 

Finding Nemo

Free Solo 

Frozen 

Fun and Fancy Free 

Hercules 

High School Musical 

Honey I Shrunk the Kids 

Inside Out 

Iron Man 

Lady and the Tramp 

Lilo & Stitch 

Mary Poppins 

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas 

Moana 

Monsters University 

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1 

Ratatouille 

Remember the Titans 

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 

Sleeping Beauty 

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace 

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones 

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope 

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back 

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi 

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens 

Steamboat Willie 

The Good Dinosaur 

The Incredibles 

The Little Mermaid 

The Parent Trap (1961) 

The Prince & The Pauper (1990) 

The Princess Diaries 

The Rocketeer 

The Sorcerer's Apprentice (short) 

The Sword in the Stone 

The Three Caballeros 

Thor: The Dark World 

Toy Story 

Tron (1982) 

Up 

Wall-E 

Zootopia

TV Shows

Amazing Planet 

Andi Mack (seasons one-three) 

Boy Meets World 

Brain Games 

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan 

Dr. K's Exotic Animals 

Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet 

Drain the Ocean 

DuckTales (1987) 

DuckTales (2016, season one) 

Earth Live 

Goof Troop 

Great Migrations 

Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things 

Kim Possible 

Malcolm in the Middle

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series) 

Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series) 

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (seasons one and two) 

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 

Mickey Mouse Shorts 

One Strange Rock 

Raven's Home 

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue 

Star Wars Rebels 

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series) 

That's So Raven 

The Incredible Dr. Pol 

The Simpsons 

Unlikely Animal Friends 

Wicked Tuna

