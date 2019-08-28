Disney is getting into the streaming game and will be moving their massive library of movies and shows onto their own platform.

Related: Robert Downey Jr. Once Got Busted For Smoking Pot At Disneyland

On November 12th, Disney+ will launch as fans can stream their favorite Disney movies and shows to their hearts desire. The service will cost $6.99 a month once launched, but for a limited time only, Disney is offering the opportunity to lock in a price of just less than $4 a month if you sign up for a three year commitment. The catch is you need to sign up for the D23 fan club with the offer expiring September 2nd.

So what's going to be on Disney+ that makes it different from Netflix and other streaming services? For one, you can find the massively popular Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar titles. Additionally, Disney will be releasing original Marvel & Star Wars series. With their recent acquisiton of 21st Centurey Fox, subscribers will be able to watch Fox shows like The Simpsons and Malcolm In The Middle.

According to CNET, subscribers will be able to access 300 movie titles and 7,500 TV episodes on launch day. The list of movies is expected to grow to more than 500.

Here's the entire list of movies and TV shows that'll appear on Disney+ when the streaming service launches on November 12th (via CNET).

Movies

101 Dalmatians

A Bug's Life

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Bambi

Bao

Big Hero 6

Born in China

Cars

Fantasia

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Free Solo

Frozen

Fun and Fancy Free

Hercules

High School Musical

Honey I Shrunk the Kids

Inside Out

Iron Man

Lady and the Tramp

Lilo & Stitch

Mary Poppins

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Moana

Monsters University

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1

Ratatouille

Remember the Titans

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Steamboat Willie

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

The Little Mermaid

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

The Princess Diaries

The Rocketeer

The Sorcerer's Apprentice (short)

The Sword in the Stone

The Three Caballeros

Thor: The Dark World

Toy Story

Tron (1982)

Up

Wall-E

Zootopia

TV Shows

Amazing Planet

Andi Mack (seasons one-three)

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Dr. K's Exotic Animals

Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet

Drain the Ocean

DuckTales (1987)

DuckTales (2016, season one)

Earth Live

Goof Troop

Great Migrations

Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things

Kim Possible

Malcolm in the Middle

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)

Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (seasons one and two)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey Mouse Shorts

One Strange Rock

Raven's Home

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

That's So Raven

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The Simpsons

Unlikely Animal Friends

Wicked Tuna