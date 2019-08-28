Here's Every Movie & Show That Will Be Streaming On Disney Plus
The streaming service will launch on November 12.
Disney is getting into the streaming game and will be moving their massive library of movies and shows onto their own platform.
Related: Robert Downey Jr. Once Got Busted For Smoking Pot At Disneyland
On November 12th, Disney+ will launch as fans can stream their favorite Disney movies and shows to their hearts desire. The service will cost $6.99 a month once launched, but for a limited time only, Disney is offering the opportunity to lock in a price of just less than $4 a month if you sign up for a three year commitment. The catch is you need to sign up for the D23 fan club with the offer expiring September 2nd.
So what's going to be on Disney+ that makes it different from Netflix and other streaming services? For one, you can find the massively popular Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar titles. Additionally, Disney will be releasing original Marvel & Star Wars series. With their recent acquisiton of 21st Centurey Fox, subscribers will be able to watch Fox shows like The Simpsons and Malcolm In The Middle.
According to CNET, subscribers will be able to access 300 movie titles and 7,500 TV episodes on launch day. The list of movies is expected to grow to more than 500.
Here's the entire list of movies and TV shows that'll appear on Disney+ when the streaming service launches on November 12th (via CNET).
Movies
101 Dalmatians
A Bug's Life
A Goofy Movie
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Bambi
Bao
Big Hero 6
Born in China
Cars
Fantasia
Finding Dory
Finding Nemo
Free Solo
Frozen
Fun and Fancy Free
Hercules
High School Musical
Honey I Shrunk the Kids
Inside Out
Iron Man
Lady and the Tramp
Lilo & Stitch
Mary Poppins
Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Moana
Monsters University
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1
Ratatouille
Remember the Titans
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens
Steamboat Willie
The Good Dinosaur
The Incredibles
The Little Mermaid
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Prince & The Pauper (1990)
The Princess Diaries
The Rocketeer
The Sorcerer's Apprentice (short)
The Sword in the Stone
The Three Caballeros
Thor: The Dark World
Toy Story
Tron (1982)
Up
Wall-E
Zootopia
TV Shows
Amazing Planet
Andi Mack (seasons one-three)
Boy Meets World
Brain Games
Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
Dr. K's Exotic Animals
Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet
Drain the Ocean
DuckTales (1987)
DuckTales (2016, season one)
Earth Live
Goof Troop
Great Migrations
Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things
Kim Possible
Malcolm in the Middle
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)
Mickey and the Roadster Racers (seasons one and two)
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Mickey Mouse Shorts
One Strange Rock
Raven's Home
Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)
That's So Raven
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The Simpsons
Unlikely Animal Friends
Wicked Tuna