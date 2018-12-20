Spanish Music Festival Books Insane Lineup Featuring Frank Zappa Hologram, King Crimson, Greta Van Fleet, And More

If you need a vacation idea for 2019, we found just the destination for you.

Catalonia, Spain is home to the Doctor Music Festival and will return for the first time in two decades. Appropriately named the “Reincarnation Edition,” the festival takes place from July 12-14 and has an insane lineup.

Acts listed in the initial lineup announcement include Greta Van Fleet, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa (Live Hologram), The Good The Bad And The Queen, James Bay, Jimmy Cliff, three sets from King Crimson, Parquet Courts, Primal Scream, The Prodigy, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Strokes, and The Voidz.

Check out the full lineup below and if you want more information head on over to their website.