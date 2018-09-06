Dolores O'Riordan died unexpectedly on January 15 at the age of 46. According to BBC News, she died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

The coroner called the incident a "tragic accident" after O'Riordan was found submerged in the bath in her London hotel room.

There was no evidence of self-harm, however she had drunk an excessive amount of alcohol. Police discovered empty bottles of alcohol as well as containers of prescription drugs in her room.

Toxicology tests showed a "therapeutic" amount of medication in O'Riordan's blood, but showed her blood alcohol level to be four times the legal limit.

At the time of her death, O'Riordan was taking part in a recording session with The Cranberries in London.

The band issued a statement following the coroner's report saying,

"Today we continue to struggle to come to terms with what happened. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Dolores' children and her family and our thoughts are with them today. Dolores will live on eternally in her music. To see how much of a positive impact she had on people's lives has been a source of great comfort to us. We'd like to say thank you to all of our fans for the outpouring of messages and their continued support during this very difficult time. We request, please, for our privacy to be respected at this time."