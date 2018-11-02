And Moving Into The Old Double Door Is...

Music fans were saddened when they got the news that the Double Door was going to shut down. Thousands of shows took place from a wide variety of acts as the venue became a staple of the Chicago music scene.

The Double Door was evicted from its space at 1572 N. Milwaukee Ave back in February, 2017 following a long battle with its landlord.

Now, a new business is getting ready to move in.

According to Block Club Chicago, Austin, Texas-based cooler and outdoor company Yeti will be opening a storefront in the space.

No other details regarding the opening date or size of the store were made available.