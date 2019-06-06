Iconic Double Door Sign Gets Removed

It was likely only a matter of time, but still a sad sight to see the iconic Double Door Liquors sign come down off the former Wicker Park venue.

The sign was removed late Wednesday night as a slew of onlookers were standing by.

Wicker Park’s inevitable march towards progress pic.twitter.com/pOtSeTjNYx — J.R. Nelson (@JR1Nelson) June 6, 2019

According to Block Club Chicago, the owners of the property, CA Ventures, claimed removal of the sign was required by the city. There's no indication what will happen to it or if it will be used in the future.

The Double Door was evicted from their longtime space back in February, 2017 after a lengthy battle with their landlord. Austin, Texas-based cooler and outdoor company Yeti will be moving into the property. No official opening date has been announced yet.