Iconic Double Door Sign Gets Removed

The end of an era...

June 6, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for BET

Categories: 
Features

It was likely only a matter of time, but still a sad sight to see the iconic Double Door Liquors sign come down off the former Wicker Park venue.

The sign was removed late Wednesday night as a slew of onlookers were standing by.

According to Block Club Chicago, the owners of the property, CA Ventures, claimed removal of the sign was required by the city. There's no indication what will happen to it or if it will be used in the future.

The Double Door was evicted from their longtime space back in February, 2017 after a lengthy battle with their landlord. Austin, Texas-based cooler and outdoor company Yeti will be moving into the property. No official opening date has been announced yet.

Tags: 
Double Door

Recent Podcast Audio
Jeff Garlin having fun with Lin Brehmer Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Booksmart Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews John Wick 3: Parabellum Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Pokemon Detective Pikachu Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Long Shot Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Avengers: Endgame Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes