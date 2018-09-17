An Appreciation Of Dad Rock & All That Comes With It

Drew Magary is a writer for GQ & Deadspin and is a noted music fan. His weekly Funbag & Jamboroo columns on Deadspin feature a song of the week and include artists like Bob Mould, Queens Of The Stone Age, Foo Fighters, Nirvana, and more.

As someone who specializes in self-deprecation, Magary doesn't mind getting jabbed at for liking dad rock bands. Instead, it's something to embrace, especially in a time when rock isn't the dominant music genre.

I spoke with Magary ahead of his taping of his Deadcast podcast today to talk about this topic along with several other things. Right off the bat, he said that dad rock has to be 20 years old.

"If dad's like it, then there's a problem. I sully bands I like by patronizing them because I'm old and lame and horrible," he said.

However, it's not a bad thing. If you've found rock music that speaks to you and many other people, you can take it as a sign of pride. As Magary said, "the honus is on you to find the good rock."

The embarassing facets of dad rock don't always rear their head when he plays his music for his kids. For the most part.

"My youngest son who is 6. If I put on my music he gets angry and yells 'turn it off!'" he said.

His kids have grown to like rock music with Magary mentioning one of his kids is a big fan of The Black Keys. Additoionally, he's acquired new tastes from listening to music with his children "I appreciate pop more than I used to."

We also touched on proper concert etiquette, or how to enjoy yourself and rock out without being a jerk.

"Use the bathroom if you have to use the bathroom, don't whiz on the floor. Don't mosh if people don't want to mosh."

Plus, you'll need to make sure you know your shirt size before hitting up the merch table.

"The other risk of the merch stand is making sure the shirt fits. You're in haste and you feel self-conscious trying on a shirt in front of people. But then you get home and you realize it's the size of a baby tube top."

Finally, I asked him for his prediction of the Bears this year and to my surprise, he seemed relatively optimistic.

"It would not surprise me if they went .500 or better. It's a difficult division, but they're a good team. The other thing is that the Lions stink."

Drew Magary & David Roth will be hosting a live taping of their Deadspin podcast tonight at Thalia Hall. You can find out more information about the event and get tickets here.