Eagles Announce 'Hotel California' Shows Performing Legendary Album In Its Entirety

It may be hard to believe, but the Eagles have never performed their iconic album Hotel California in its entirety. That all changes this September.

Related: Eagles 'Greatest Hits' Is Now The Best-Selling Album Of All Time

According to the Associated Press, the Eagles have announced two Las Vegas concerts where they'll perform the record in full. The shows are set to take place on September 27th & 28th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tickets for the shows go on sale via Ticketmaster on April 12th.