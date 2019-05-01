Watch: Eddie Vedder Takes Batting Practice With The Cubs

Vedder got in a couple of cuts prior to the Cubs game against the Mariners.

May 1, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Features

It should come as a surprise to no one that Eddie Vedder would take in a Cubs game when the Northsiders are in Seattle.

Vedder took part in pregame batting practice with the Cubs before their matchup against the Mariners. After taking a couple of cuts, Manager Joe Maddon joked, "I thought you were a switch hitter!"

For anyone hoping the Cubs may have an extra bat off the bench tonight, the Cubs said on Twitter that Vedder would not be available to pinch hit.

Check out the video below!

Eddie Vedder
Chicago Cubs
All Local

