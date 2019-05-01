Watch: Eddie Vedder Takes Batting Practice With The Cubs

It should come as a surprise to no one that Eddie Vedder would take in a Cubs game when the Northsiders are in Seattle.

Vedder took part in pregame batting practice with the Cubs before their matchup against the Mariners. After taking a couple of cuts, Manager Joe Maddon joked, "I thought you were a switch hitter!"

For anyone hoping the Cubs may have an extra bat off the bench tonight, the Cubs said on Twitter that Vedder would not be available to pinch hit.

