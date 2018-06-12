Get A Free Eddie Vedder Vinyl With Your Cubs Ticket

Eddie Vedder hasn't been shy with his support of the Cubs.

The longtime megafan has decided to pay it forward to the Wrigley faithful. According to WBBM Newsradio 780, each fan purchasing a ticket to the July 6th game against the Reds at Wrigley will receive a copy of his new 7-inch vinyl single.

The A-Side of the record will contain Vedder's Cubs song "All The Way" while the B-Side features Steve Goodman's anthm "Go Cubs, Go." Additionally, the record will be pressed on blue and red vinyl.

As an added bonus, you can find our very own Lin Brehmer making a cameo in the official "All The Way" video! Skip to the 1:24 mark to find him.