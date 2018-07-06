Photo: The Eddie Vedder/Cubs Themed Vinyl Records Are The Coolest Thing Ever

Remember the promotion we reported on a few weeks ago about the Cubs-themed vinyl Eddie Vedder was releasing as part of a ticket package with the team?

Today is the day of the giveaway and photos have begun circulating on social media of the vinyl.

It is by far one of the coolest looking vinyl records we've seen!

The Cubs teamed up with Jack White's Third Man Pressing to offer fans this exclusive ticket vinyl package for the game. The A-Side of the record contains Vedder's Cubs song "All The Way" while the B-Side features Steve Goodman's anthem "Go Cubs, Go."

Check it out below.