Eddie Vedder Beautifully Describes The Magic Of Wrigley Field

Eddie Vedder was a surprise guest during Joe Maddon's post-game show on our sister station 670 The Score this weekend and spoke beautifully on the joy he gets from visiting Wrigley Field to see the Chicago Cubs.

"Every time I walk this street... I get the same feeling I did when I was 8 years old," Vedder told Cubs Radio color man Ron Coomer. "There's not that many places in the world that are still like that... I'm grateful that it's still here and gives you that feeling of innocence," he added.

Jon Lester tell a hilarious story about former Cub Ryan Dempster