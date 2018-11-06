Voted? Enjoy These Election Day Freebies & Perks In Chicago

Treat yourself after you submit your ballot.

November 6, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

© Leslie Banks | Dreamstime.com

Features

Go vote. If you really need any other motivation besides it being your democratic duty, we've round up a few free perks businesses will be offering if you vote today.

Even though it's techinically illegal to give out rewards in return for voting, several businesses will still be particioating today. According to UC Irvine law professor Rick Hasen, “It is illegal in elections when federal candidates are on the ballot to offer free stuff (including free food or drink) to people upon proof of voting."

Nevertheless, here's a list of free and discounted perks you can get for voting today. 

Food/Drinks

Corner Bakery 

Blaze Pizza

Shake Shack 

Potbelly

Transportation

Uber: Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day on the most affordable Uber option available in your city (Express POOL, POOL or UberX, in that order). You will need the most recent version of Uber & you have to enter promo code VOTE2018.

Lyft

Divvy Bikes: As we covered earlier, Divvy Bikes will offer riders a free Explorer Pass, valid for unlimited 3-hour trips in a 24-hour period, using the code VOTE18 in the Divvy app or at a bike share station kiosk.

Election Day
Election Day Freebies