Voted? Enjoy These Election Day Freebies & Perks In Chicago
Treat yourself after you submit your ballot.
Go vote. If you really need any other motivation besides it being your democratic duty, we've round up a few free perks businesses will be offering if you vote today.
Even though it's techinically illegal to give out rewards in return for voting, several businesses will still be particioating today. According to UC Irvine law professor Rick Hasen, “It is illegal in elections when federal candidates are on the ballot to offer free stuff (including free food or drink) to people upon proof of voting."
Nevertheless, here's a list of free and discounted perks you can get for voting today.
Food/Drinks
Corner Bakery
Remember to vote today and let your voice be heard!-- Come to Corner Bakery wearing your "I Voted" sticker and get a FREE hand-roasted brewed coffee or cold brew with purchase.
Click for offer details and participating locations:
Blaze Pizza
You get out the vote, we'll hook you up with free delivery! Order your fav pizza through our app or online ordering system today, and we'll take care of the delivery fees. No strings attached, just a thank you for doing your part!
Shake Shack
This #ElectionDay, we encourage you to stand for something + vote! After hitting the polls on 11/6, score free fries with any purchase by adding crinkle cuts to your order + using the code "ivoted" on the app or by showing your "I Voted" sticker to a Team Member at the Shack.
Potbelly
you have two tasks today.
1- vote
2- get a free cookie at potbelly
it’s a good tuesday, yes?
with any purchase 11/6-7, no requirement to vote but u should.
Transportation
Uber: Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day on the most affordable Uber option available in your city (Express POOL, POOL or UberX, in that order). You will need the most recent version of Uber & you have to enter promo code VOTE2018.
You drive the vote, we'll get you to the polls. Learn more about how we're helping people show up on Election Day.
Lyft
November 6, all Lyft rides to the polls are 50% off. Let's get your voice heard. Get your promo code:
Divvy Bikes: As we covered earlier, Divvy Bikes will offer riders a free Explorer Pass, valid for unlimited 3-hour trips in a 24-hour period, using the code VOTE18 in the Divvy app or at a bike share station kiosk.