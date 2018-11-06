Voted? Enjoy These Election Day Freebies & Perks In Chicago

Go vote. If you really need any other motivation besides it being your democratic duty, we've round up a few free perks businesses will be offering if you vote today.

Even though it's techinically illegal to give out rewards in return for voting, several businesses will still be particioating today. According to UC Irvine law professor Rick Hasen, “It is illegal in elections when federal candidates are on the ballot to offer free stuff (including free food or drink) to people upon proof of voting."

Nevertheless, here's a list of free and discounted perks you can get for voting today.

Food/Drinks

Corner Bakery

Remember to vote today and let your voice be heard!-- Come to Corner Bakery wearing your “I Voted” sticker and get a FREE hand-roasted brewed coffee or cold brew with purchase.



Click for offer details and participating locations: https://t.co/ypqXIddsG0 pic.twitter.com/faYT3J6MyB — Corner Bakery Cafe (@CornerBakery) November 6, 2018

Blaze Pizza

You get out the vote, we'll hook you up with free delivery! Order your fav pizza through our app or online ordering system today, and we'll take care of the delivery fees. No strings attached, just a thank you for doing your part! -------- pic.twitter.com/apsd77APxx — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) November 6, 2018

Shake Shack

This #ElectionDay, we encourage you to stand for something + vote! After hitting the polls on 11/6, score free fries with any purchase by adding crinkle cuts to your order + using the code “ivoted” on the app or by showing your "I Voted" sticker to a Team Member at the Shack. -- pic.twitter.com/40NV0mDsoS — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) November 5, 2018

Potbelly

you have two tasks today.



1- vote



2- get a free cookie at potbelly



it’s a good tuesday, yes?

with any purchase 11/6-7, no requirement to vote but u should. — Potbelly (@Potbelly) November 6, 2018

Transportation

Uber: Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day on the most affordable Uber option available in your city (Express POOL, POOL or UberX, in that order). You will need the most recent version of Uber & you have to enter promo code VOTE2018.

You drive the vote, we’ll get you to the polls. Learn more about how we’re helping people show up on Election Day. https://t.co/ftLaWCEhZ7 — Uber (@Uber) October 4, 2018

Lyft

November 6, all Lyft rides to the polls are 50% off. Let’s get your voice heard. Get your promo code: https://t.co/jncLkkl8yn #TheRidetoVote pic.twitter.com/uc4z71ujiQ — Lyft (@lyft) November 5, 2018

Divvy Bikes: As we covered earlier, Divvy Bikes will offer riders a free Explorer Pass, valid for unlimited 3-hour trips in a 24-hour period, using the code VOTE18 in the Divvy app or at a bike share station kiosk.