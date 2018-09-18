(Photo Provided By Jam Productions)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters To Perform At The Vic

The intimate performance takes place this November.

September 18, 2018

Elvis Costello & The Imposters are gearing up to release their first album since 2008 when Look Now hits the shelves on October 12.

Related: Elvis Costello & The Imposters Share New Song "Suspect My Tears"

Costello announced a tour today featuring a one-night-only stop in Chicago for an intimate show at The Vic Theatre on November 14. 

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, September 21 at 10 AM via JamUSA.com.

Tags: 
Elvis Costello

Recent Podcast Audio
An Appreciation Of Dad Rock & All That Comes With It Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Operation Finale Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Happy Time Murders Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Len & Lin: Game Postponed Due to Rain Scheduled for Hurricane Florence's DC Arrival Best Of XRT
What Goes On Behind The Scenes At XRT Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Crazy Rich Asians Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes