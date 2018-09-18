Elvis Costello & The Imposters To Perform At The Vic

Elvis Costello & The Imposters are gearing up to release their first album since 2008 when Look Now hits the shelves on October 12.

Costello announced a tour today featuring a one-night-only stop in Chicago for an intimate show at The Vic Theatre on November 14.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, September 21 at 10 AM via JamUSA.com.