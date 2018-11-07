Watch Elvis Costello Cover Bruce Springsteen In Asbury Park
Costello pays tribute to the hometown hero.
November 7, 2018
Elvis Costello played a show in Asbury Park, NJ last night and paid tribute to Bruce Springsteen with a cover of his Tunnel of Love track "Brilliant Disguise."
Costello performed a few verses of the song before transitioning into "Deep Dark Truthful Mirror."
Check out fan-shot video of the performance below and listen in as the crowd roars in appreciation upon recognizing the cover.