F. Sadou/AdMedia

Watch Elvis Costello Cover Bruce Springsteen In Asbury Park

Costello pays tribute to the hometown hero.

November 7, 2018

Elvis Costello played a show in Asbury Park, NJ last night and paid tribute to Bruce Springsteen with a cover of his Tunnel of Love track "Brilliant Disguise."

Costello performed a few verses of the song before transitioning into "Deep Dark Truthful Mirror."

Check out fan-shot video of the performance below and listen in as the crowd roars in appreciation upon recognizing the cover.

Tags: 
Elvis Costello
Bruce Springsteen