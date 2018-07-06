Elvis Costello Cancels Tour Following Cancer Surgery

Elvis Costello has canceled his European tour as he recovers from cancer surgery.

According to the BBC, Costello had surgery in May to remove an aggressive tumor. In a statement on his website, Costello said his doctor "had rarely, if ever, seen such a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy that could be defeated by a single surgery."

Normal guidelines advise individuals three to four weeks of recovery following the procedure. Costello felt strong enough to continue on with his scheduled June performances, before breaking the news and saying, "the spirit has been more than willing but I have to now accept that it is going to take longer than I would have wished for me to recover my full strength."

While fans and the music community alike are relieved Costello is on the road to recovery, they will be elated with the news he left at the end of his statement revealing a new album with The Imposters.

He wrote, " The Imposters and I - together with several of our other friends - have made a magnificent new record of which we are truly proud. It will be issued in October, I believe. We will return at the soonest opportunity to play that music and your favourite songs that still make sense to us all."

The following tour dates have been canceled.

June

Wed 27th UK, Southend, Cliffs Pavilions

Thu 28th UK, Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions



July

Fri 6th UK, Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

Sun 8th CROATIA, Pula, Pula Arena

Mon 9th AUSTRIA, Graz, Kasematten - Schlossberguhne

Weds 11th AUSTRIA, Vienna, Konzerthaus

Sat 14th NORWAY, Tysnes, Tysnesfest Gjesrstad Arena

Mon 16th SWEDEN, Rattvik, Dalhalla