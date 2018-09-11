LISTEN: Elvis Costello & The Imposters Share New Song "Suspect My Tears"

It's Costello's first studio work with The Imposters since 2008.

September 11, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

F. Sadou/AdMedia

Categories: 
Features

Elvis Costello is gearing up to release his first album with The Imposters since 2008 and shared the track "Suspect My Tears" from the upcoming record.

Look Now is due out on October 12 and also marks Costello's first studio album since his 2013 collaboration album Wise Up Ghost with The Roots. 

Listen to Elvis Costello & The Imposters "Suspect My Tears" below.

Tags: 
Elvis Costello

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Operation Finale Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Happy Time Murders Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Len & Lin: Game Postponed Due to Rain Scheduled for Hurricane Florence's DC Arrival Best Of XRT
What Goes On Behind The Scenes At XRT Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Crazy Rich Asians Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Tales From The Overnight DJ Inside The Archives
View More Episodes