LISTEN: Elvis Costello & The Imposters Share New Song "Suspect My Tears"
It's Costello's first studio work with The Imposters since 2008.
September 11, 2018
Elvis Costello is gearing up to release his first album with The Imposters since 2008 and shared the track "Suspect My Tears" from the upcoming record.
Look Now is due out on October 12 and also marks Costello's first studio album since his 2013 collaboration album Wise Up Ghost with The Roots.
Listen to Elvis Costello & The Imposters "Suspect My Tears" below.