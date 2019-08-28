The Best Fantasy Football Team Names For Rock Fans
It may not be the strategy you wanted, but it's the winning strategy you need.
With football season one week away, fantasy football players are gearing up for another exciting season.
As a mediocre fantasy football player, I have no strategic advice that'll help you win your league. For that, I recommend heading over and reading what the experts at 670 The Score have to say. However, I will provide you with sage wisdom in one area I excel at. Team names!
A good team name can salvage a poor season. When all else is lost, at least you can take pride in the fact you had the best team name in your league. Whether you're a casual player or fantasy football fanatic, everyone appreciates a good name.
For all you music fans out there, I'm going to let you in on a few names I've been kicking around. Unlike may sites, this advice is FREE and (not) guaranteed to help you win (the adoration of your competitors) your league.
We'll breakdown the team names into different categories for those of you aiming to highlight different positions. Warning, these are terribly corny.
For The Defensive Minded
Sgt. Pepper's Sack Club
All Along The Dont'a Hightower
The Quarterback Leads The Way
Major Tom Brady To Ground Control
Winding Your Way Down On Baker Mayfield Street
Take Me To The Philip Rivers
Wide Receiver Or Bust
Me & Julio Jones Down By The Schoolyard
Hey JuJu, Don't Make It Bad
More Than A Thielen
Running Back Centric
Up On Christian McCaffrey Creek
Alvin Kamara & The Chipmunks
Nick Chubbthumping
Little Red Fournette
All About Offense
Touchdown Of Grey
Strawberry Field Goals Forever