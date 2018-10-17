Fender Study Shows Half Of All New Guitar Players Are Women

A new study from Fender (via Rolling Stone) shows that women account for 50 percent of all new and aspirational guitar players.

The company conducted a survey of guitarists in the U.S. and U.K. and found the data to be consistent in both areas with women making up half of its customer base.

Regarding the study's findings, Fender CEO Andy Mooney told Rolling Stone,

"There was also belief about what people referred to as the ‘Taylor Swift factor’ maybe making the 50 percent number short-term and aberrational. In fact, it’s not. Taylor has moved on, I think playing less guitar on stage than she has in the past. But young women are still driving 50 percent of new guitar sales. So the phenomenon seems like it’s got legs, and it’s happening worldwide.”

As a result of the survey, Fender has adjusted its marketing strategy teaming up with artists like Warpaint and Bully to promote a new line of guitars.

The study also found that 72 percent of guitarists pick up a guitar for the first time to gain a life skill or improve themselves. Meanwhile, 61 percent do so to learn how to play songs by themselves or with close friends and family.

No longer does the title of "Guitar God" seem like a desire for new guitar players. Instead, it has more to do with the education and social connections that come along with playing guitar.

Mooney credits that to punk rock, where the guitar was used for self-expression more so than showing off a skill. "I think that applies both to bands and individuals who just wanted to pick up the instrument and master it to their own comfort level," he said.