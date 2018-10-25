A First Timers Guide To Phish Concerts

Phish is gearing up to perform three shows at the Allstate Arena this weekend. With a capacity of 18,500, there's likely to be plenty of people in the audience going to their first show.

The allure of Phish lies in the unexpected. No two shows are ever the same, no songs are repeated over a run of concerts at the same venue, the bust out of a song they haven't played in hundreds of shows, a new cover, and much more. Attitudes towards the band can be polarizing. The "jamming" aspect isn't everyone's cup of tea and I get that.

However, their live show is something every music fan should experience because it's unlike any other concert you've been to before.

For those attending their first show this weekend, here's a primer on what you can expect. Again, expect the unexpected.

Get To The Venue Early

One of the trademark experiences at a Phish concert is the parking lot scene. Akin to a tailgate a sports game, it's full of fans hanging out, listening to music, and having a good time. Vendors typcially will be selling assorted goods, food (hello grilled cheese!), and other trinkets that are fun to look at. It's not uncommon for people to dress in wacky costumes/outfits and people watching is its own fun activity in and of itself.

Additonally, if you've got general admission tickets it gives you the opportunity to get a prime spot for the show.

Audience Participation

Phish and their fans have long held a symbitotic relationship. Whether it's a call and response, secret language, or even a chess match, the band likes to interact with their fans during their concerts.

Here's a couple of common examples of audience interaction that will likely display itself in some form this weekend.

"Wilson"

When you hear Trey Anastasio strum "duh-duh, duh-duh," the appropriate response is to yell out "Wiiilllllssssooooon." Fans pick up on it pretty quickly and you'll be able to get in sync with them.

Watch this video and start practicing.

Video of Phish - Wilson (12/30/1994) from A Live One

"Harry Hood"

Another call and response the band likes to play with fans. It takes a little bit to get to this part, but when the band yells out "Harry," you respond with a "Hoooooood!"

Same as above, practice!

Video of Phish - 7/1/14 &quot;Harry Hood&quot;

Remember those lessons in rhythm you had in third-grade music class? You get to put them to use here.

If they play "Stash," you'll have the opportunity to respond with handclaps after some of Anastasio's guitar licks.

Video of Phish - 7/14/13 &quot;Stash&quot;

A Huge Library Of Covers

One of the more beloved traditions in Phish's history is the musical costume. Every Halloween, Phish will dress up in a "musical costume" and perform a full-length album from rock's greatest artists. Save for 2013 when they debuted their album Fuego and 2014 when they played the Disney soundtrack Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted Hous​e, the band has covered albums from The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Little Feat, Talking Heads, and many more.

They still retain several of these covers and you'll like catch a few of them throughout the weekend. Even if you go in not knowing any Phish songs, you'll likely hear something you recognize.

The Fans

If you're looking for an easy way to strike up a conversation at a Phish concert just tell your neighbors it's your first show. They'll be gleaming with enthusiasm sharing their excitement for you.

Sure, there's a competitve vibe that exists in some people as far as the amount of shows you've seen and your knowledge of the band. That comes with many fanbases though. In my experience, those are fewer and farer between when you're at a show.

You're more likely than not to find a welcoming group of fans that'll be happy to share their love of the band with you.

Enjoy the shows everyone!