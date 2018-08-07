5 Epic Photos From Lollapalooza 2018

Another Lollapalooza is in the books and this year saw plenty of highlights. Heck, if you want to read/see/hear about them all just click here.

Sometimes the best way to capture the pure bliss of a moment is through photos. We were all over Grant Park all weekend long and were fortunate to have an incredible team of photographers capturing the sights of Lollapalooza.

Here are some of the best photos from the fest. If you want to see more photo galleries, head here.

Manchester Orchestra - Because all bands need to have awesome props on top of their amps.

Photo: Christine Newsom/WXRT

Portugal. The Man & St. Vincent - If these two pictures don't say rock & roll, I don't know what does.

Photo: Christine Newsom/WXRT

Photo: Christine Newsom/WXRT

Greta Van Fleet - The youngsters from Frankenmuth, MI delivered one of the best sets of the weekend.

Photo: Brittney DeMik/WXRT

People of Lollapalooza - After all, Lolla wouldn't be Lolla without the creative attire festgoers consistently bring to Grant Park.