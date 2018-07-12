Scary Carrie, Germans Take Us For A Ride And The Ramones Countdown Begins!

By Frank E. Lee

It was the year of Watergate, the Word Processor and the Rumble in the Jungle. The music reflected the times with groundbreaking electronic work from Kraftwerk, the Ramones took the stage in New York for the first time (as easy as 1 2 3 4!) and Bowie unleashed a double dose of rebel rock. Stephen King's debut about a telekinetic high schooler kept us awake at night and 11 percent inflation worried us during the day. (Oh, and your humble narrator got married.) It's 1974, and we'll enjoy long sets of music and memories from back then this week on Saturday Morning Flashback starting at 9. It will get loud.​

Photo: Frank E. Lee