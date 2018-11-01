Fleetwood Mac Announce Return To Chicago

Fleetwood Mac is currently in the midst of a massive 50th anniversary tour. After performing one of the first tour stops in Chicago in early October, the band has decided to add another Chicago date to the itinerary.

Fleetwood Mac will once again be performing at the United Center on Friday, March 1st. Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, November 12th at 10AM via Ticketmaster.

The new dates will extend Fleetwood Mac's tour until April 8, 2019 when they conclude with a show in Toronto.