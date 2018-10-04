Watch Fleetwood Mac Cover Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'"

Mike Campbell promised there would be surprises during Fleetwood Mac's upcoming tour and the band delivered on opening night paying tribute to the late Tom Petty with a cover of "Free Fallin'."

On top of "Free Fallin'," Fleetwood Mac dusted off several songs that haven't been performed in decades. You can find a full setlist and a video of "Free Fallin'" below.

Video of Fleetwood Mac - Free Fallin&#039; (Tom Petty Cover) Live at the BOK Center - Tulsa OK 10/4/2018

The Chain

Little Lies

Dreams

Second Hand News (Neil Finn on lead vocals)

Say You Love Me

Black Magic Woman (First time since 1987; Stevie Nicks on lead vocal )

Everywhere

I Got You (Split Enz cover) (Live debut by FM; Neil Finn on lead vocals)

Rhiannon

Tell Me All the Things You Do (First time since 1977; Neil… more )

Storms

(First time since 2009)

World Turning

Hypnotized

(First time since 1977; Neil Finn on lead vocals)

Oh Well

Don't Dream It's Over (Crowded House cover) (live debut by FM, Neil Finn on lead vocals)

Landslide

Isn't It Midnight (First time since 1990)

Monday Morning (First time since 2009)

You Make Loving Fun

Gold Dust Woman

Go Your Own Way

Encore:

Free Fallin' (Tom Petty cover)

Don't Stop

All Over Again (Live debut)