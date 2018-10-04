Watch Fleetwood Mac Cover Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'"
Paying tribute to the late Tom Petty at the opening concert of their 50th anniversary tour.
Mike Campbell promised there would be surprises during Fleetwood Mac's upcoming tour and the band delivered on opening night paying tribute to the late Tom Petty with a cover of "Free Fallin'."
On top of "Free Fallin'," Fleetwood Mac dusted off several songs that haven't been performed in decades. You can find a full setlist and a video of "Free Fallin'" below.
The Chain
Little Lies
Dreams
Second Hand News (Neil Finn on lead vocals)
Say You Love Me
Black Magic Woman (First time since 1987; Stevie Nicks on lead vocal )
Everywhere
I Got You (Split Enz cover) (Live debut by FM; Neil Finn on lead vocals)
Rhiannon
Tell Me All the Things You Do (First time since 1977; Neil… more )
Storms
(First time since 2009)
World Turning
Hypnotized
(First time since 1977; Neil Finn on lead vocals)
Oh Well
Don't Dream It's Over (Crowded House cover) (live debut by FM, Neil Finn on lead vocals)
Landslide
Isn't It Midnight (First time since 1990)
Monday Morning (First time since 2009)
You Make Loving Fun
Gold Dust Woman
Go Your Own Way
Encore:
Free Fallin' (Tom Petty cover)
Don't Stop
All Over Again (Live debut)