Fleetwood Mac Performed A Song For The First Time In 50 Years

Peter Green's "Man of the World" was from the early days of Fleetwood Mac and is a song the band hasn't touched in a live setting since 1969. That all changed last week in Australia.

Related: Mick Fleetwood On Fleetwood Mac Drama - "We Were Too Open About Who We Were And What We Were Doing

"We’re going to debut this song now which was one of [Green’s] great songs,” Neil Finn told the crowd before Fleetwood Mac dusted off "Man of the World". The performance at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia marked the first time in 50 years the band has played that song live.

Finn added, “it’s an honor and a privilege for me to play it for you.”

Additionally, Fleetwood Mac performed "Blue Letter" from their 1975 self-titled album for the first time since 1990.

Watch Fleetwood Mac perform "Man of the World" below.