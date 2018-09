The new Fleetwood Mac lineup made its first public appearance today on The Ellen DeGeneres Show performing “The Chain” and "Gypsy."

With Mike Campbell & Neil Finn replacing the departed Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac gave fans their first look at the new lineup.

Watch their performances below.

"The Chain"

Video of Fleetwood Mac Takes the Stage with "The Chain"

"Gypsy"