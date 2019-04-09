Fleetwood Mac Cancel Jazz Fest Appearance Days After Being Named As Rolling Stones Replacements

The band also postponed other North American tour dates.

April 9, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

Days after being named as replacements for The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac has canceled their appearance at Jazz Fest following Stevie Nicks bout with the flu.

 “As an update to previous Fleetwood Mac posts regarding a band member illness, Stevie Nicks has the flu. While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery," a representative of the band told Rolling Stone.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has not named a replacement at this time.

 

