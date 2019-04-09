Fleetwood Mac Cancel Jazz Fest Appearance Days After Being Named As Rolling Stones Replacements

Days after being named as replacements for The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac has canceled their appearance at Jazz Fest following Stevie Nicks bout with the flu.

“As an update to previous Fleetwood Mac posts regarding a band member illness, Stevie Nicks has the flu. While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery," a representative of the band told Rolling Stone.

Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has just announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2. Stay tuned for updates about May 2 talent and tickets. — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 8, 2019

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has not named a replacement at this time.