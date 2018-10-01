Mike Campbell Previews Upcoming Fleetwood Mac Tour Setlist & Surprises

Mike Campbell sat down for a lengthy interview with Rolling Stone to discuss his lifelong friendship with Tom Petty & the impact of his death, how he got the call to join Fleetwood Mac, and what their setlist for their upcoming tour will look like.

Campbell is at peace with the circumstances surrounding Petty's death and the relationship the two of them shared. He isn't really interested in the specifics telling Rolling Stone "So what if the guy had a mishap? Tom was a human being. Whatever happened happened. What’s important is the music. That’s what they are going to remember."

The months after Petty's death found Campbell brainstorming ideas for a national tour with his side project The Dirty Knobs. Around his 68th birthday, Campbell was sitting by the pool at his home when he got a call from Mick Fleetwood. Fleetwood got straight to the point teling Campbell, "I’ve been listening to your music a lot. Would you be interested in joining the band?"

After months of rehearsals, Fleetwood Mac is ready to hit the road. Campbell dropped hints at what fans can expect to hear at their shows including "Oh Well" with Campbell on lead vocals, a cover of Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over," and a cover of Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'."

Campbell initially objected to the inclusion of "Free Fallin'," but was convinced by Stevie Nicks to include it in their setlist. "Stevie wanted to do that one. 'I love that song, but I’ve just played it so much.' I said to her, ‘Do we have to?’ She said, ‘The crowd will love it. It’ll be a moment.’ So I’m getting into it again,” Campbell said.