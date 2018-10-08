Fleetwood Mac Rock United Center With Career-Spanning Setlist

Fleetwood Mac took to the United Center this past Saturday night to celebrate their 50th anniversary and treated fans to an extensive setlist from their whole catalog.

Check out fan-shot videos and setlist from the show below.

Video of Fleetwood Mac Hypnotized Live Chicago United Center Oct. 6th 2018

Video of Fleetwood Mac - &quot;I Got You&quot; - United Center, Chicago - 10/06/18

Video of Fleetwood Mac - &quot;Don&#039;t Dream Its Over&quot; - United Center, Chicago - 10/06/18

Setlist (via Setlist.fm)

The Chain

Little Lies

Dreams

Second Hand News (Neil Finn on lead vocals)

Say You Love Me

Black Magic Woman (Stevie Nicks on lead vocals)

Everywhere

I Got You (Split Enz cover) (Neil Finn on lead vocals)

Rhiannon

Tell Me All the Things You Do (Neil Finn on lead vocals)

Storms

World Turning (with drum solo by Mick Fleetwood)

Hypnotized (Neil Finn on lead vocals)

Oh Well (Mike Campbell on lead vocals)

Don't Dream It's Over (Crowded House cover) (Neil Finn & Stevie Nicks on lead vocals)

Landslide

Isn't It Midnight

Monday Morning

You Make Loving Fun

Gold Dust Woman

Go Your Own Way

Encore:

Free Fallin' (Tom Petty cover) (Stevie Nicks on lead vocals)

Don't Stop

All Over Again (Christine McVie & Stevie Nicks on lead vocals)