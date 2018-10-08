Fleetwood Mac Rock United Center With Career-Spanning Setlist
24 songs, one memorable night.
Fleetwood Mac took to the United Center this past Saturday night to celebrate their 50th anniversary and treated fans to an extensive setlist from their whole catalog.
Check out fan-shot videos and setlist from the show below.
Setlist (via Setlist.fm)
The Chain
Little Lies
Dreams
Second Hand News (Neil Finn on lead vocals)
Say You Love Me
Black Magic Woman (Stevie Nicks on lead vocals)
Everywhere
I Got You (Split Enz cover) (Neil Finn on lead vocals)
Rhiannon
Tell Me All the Things You Do (Neil Finn on lead vocals)
Storms
World Turning (with drum solo by Mick Fleetwood)
Hypnotized (Neil Finn on lead vocals)
Oh Well (Mike Campbell on lead vocals)
Don't Dream It's Over (Crowded House cover) (Neil Finn & Stevie Nicks on lead vocals)
Landslide
Isn't It Midnight
Monday Morning
You Make Loving Fun
Gold Dust Woman
Go Your Own Way
Encore:
Free Fallin' (Tom Petty cover) (Stevie Nicks on lead vocals)
Don't Stop
All Over Again (Christine McVie & Stevie Nicks on lead vocals)