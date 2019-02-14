Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters Will Never Break Up

For being an incredibly active band over the past few years, Foo Fighters have no plans of slowing down. If ever.

Dave Grohl spoke at the Pollstar Live Conference (via Billboard) and revealed the Foo Fighters are past the point of ever considering breaking up.

As he elegantly put it,

“For the first twenty years of our band it was, let’s make another record and that’s probably going to do it. Let’s get one more in there and call it a day,” Grohl said. “Then it gets to the point to where I refer to it like imagine your grandparents getting a divorce. I’m sure it happens sometimes, but why? You can’t break up. Who even cares any more? Just go play shows.”

The comment comes after Grohl revealed he needed surgery for his arm. The operation caused the Foos to postpone a pair of shows in New Orleans.

The surgery was necessary to keep Grohl's arm in shape for years to come. “This is something I’ve had to deal with for a long time and it’s not the end of the world but I did have to have surgery on my arm because I need it to pay the rent," he said.