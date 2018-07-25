Foo Fighters Announce Chicago Pop-Up Shop
Get a sneak peek at some of the merch sold at this year's Wrigley Field shows.
July 25, 2018
Foo Fighters fans wanting to focus on nothing but the music when the band plays Wrigley Field on July 29th & 30th will get the opportunity to snag some merch ahead of time.
The band announced a pop-up shop at 224 S. Michigan Avenue featuring tons of gear, accessories, and more commemorating the two concerts at Wrigley.
The pop-up shop is open July 27-28 from 12PM-6PM, July 29-30 from 12PM-7PM, and July 31 from 12PM-3PM.
Get a full look at their merch here.