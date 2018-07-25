Foo Fighters Announce Chicago Pop-Up Shop

Foo Fighters fans wanting to focus on nothing but the music when the band plays Wrigley Field on July 29th & 30th will get the opportunity to snag some merch ahead of time.

The band announced a pop-up shop at 224 S. Michigan Avenue featuring tons of gear, accessories, and more commemorating the two concerts at Wrigley.

The pop-up shop is open July 27-28 from 12PM-6PM, July 29-30 from 12PM-7PM, and July 31 from 12PM-3PM.

Get a full look at their merch here.