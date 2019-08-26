The Foo Fighters headlined Leeds Festival in the U.K. this past weekend and welcomed a very special guest to the stage.

“This has been a special trip for me because on this trip we have a new Foo Fighter in the band with us,” Dave Grohl told the audience.

“Let me tell you something—she is the best f$&^@*g singer I know.... Ladies and gentlemen, the best singer in the Grohl family: Miss Violet Grohl right now, right here.”

The Grohl's joined together to share vocal duties on the Foo Fighters track "My Hero" much to the delight of the audience. The song holds special meaning for the Grohl's as it was the song Violet wanted to perform alongside her father.