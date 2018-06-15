Foo Fighters & Guns N' Roses Deliver EPIC Collaboration

When you have bands the likes of the Foo Fighters & Guns N' Roses in town at the same time, you have to find a way to get them on the same stage.

After all, these opportunities don't arise very often.

Both bands are set to perform at the Firenze Rocks Festival and took advantage of the moment.

During the Foo Fighters headlining set, they held an epic jam session as Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan joined the band to perform "It's So Easy."