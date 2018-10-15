Foo Fighters Bring Up 10-Year-Old Fan To Cover Metallica

A 10-year-old fan named Collier stole the show at the Foo Fighters recent show in Kansas City when he got brought up on stage and had the chance to live out every rock fans dream.

Dave Grohl brought up Collier on stage and asked him if he played guitar. After Collier told Grohl he did, Grohl asked what songs he knew and he said "I know a lot of Metallica songs."

Then.... This happened.

Video of Foo Fighters cover Enter Sandman w/ 10 year old LIVE KC

On top of it, Grohl gave Collier his guitar as a gift to take hom. Talk about a night to remember!