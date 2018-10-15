Foo Fighters Bring Up 10-Year-Old Fan To Cover Metallica

Out of all the guests Dave Grohl's brought up on stage, this one may be the best.

October 15, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 24, 2017 near Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts is the largest greenfield festival in the world.

© Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Features

A 10-year-old fan named Collier stole the show at the Foo Fighters recent show in Kansas City when he got brought up on stage and had the chance to live out every rock fans dream.

Dave Grohl brought up Collier on stage and asked him if he played guitar. After Collier told Grohl he did, Grohl asked what songs he knew and he said "I know a lot of Metallica songs."

Then.... This happened.

On top of it, Grohl gave Collier his guitar as a gift to take hom. Talk about a night to remember!

Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl

