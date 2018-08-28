The Foo Fighters got some practice time ahead of their Cal Jam 18 festival in a parking lot of all places.

The free concert was located in a parking lot of The Palladium in Hollywood and was promoted with appearances by Chevy Metal (a band led by Foo's drummer Taylor Hawkins) and a group called The Holy Sh*ts.

Turns out that group was actually the Foo Fighters.

The Foo's delivered a set of rarities for fans that showed up to the event opting to perform songs not usually found in their setlists.

Check out video from the event below, including a performance of "Gimme Stitches" for the first time since 2008.

Video of Foo Fighters Gimme Stitches Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up