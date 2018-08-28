Foo Fighters, Billed As The Holy Sh*ts, Played A Surprise Show In A Parking Lot
Surely many fans had the same reaction when they saw Dave Grohl walk out on stage.
August 28, 2018
The Foo Fighters got some practice time ahead of their Cal Jam 18 festival in a parking lot of all places.
The free concert was located in a parking lot of The Palladium in Hollywood and was promoted with appearances by Chevy Metal (a band led by Foo's drummer Taylor Hawkins) and a group called The Holy Sh*ts.
Turns out that group was actually the Foo Fighters.
The Foo's delivered a set of rarities for fans that showed up to the event opting to perform songs not usually found in their setlists.
Check out video from the event below, including a performance of "Gimme Stitches" for the first time since 2008.