University Of Kentucky Soccer Players Issued Suspension After Playing Pickup Game With Foo Fighters

Think of this scenario. You're out with a couple of friends kicking around a soccer ball when someone asks you to join in their game. Sure, why not?

After the game you get to know your fellow competitors and ask them what they do for a living. "I play music in the Foo Fighters," is probably the last response you'd expect.

Turns out it's not such a ludicrous claim as several University of Kentucky soccer players got the opportunity to do so before the band played a concert in May at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

The NCAA issued a suspension to several UK soccer players after they joined in on a pickup soccer game with members of the Foo Fighters and UK coaches.

The Lexington Courier Journal reports that the UK players were playing their own pickup game when a member of the band invited them to play “as they were getting tired and wanted the energy level to be raised.”

The game took place a week before final exams. Apparently, this is when the NCAA prohibits coaches from being involved with players at events like a pickup game. The players involved will have to sit out two supervised team activities.

The soccer-playing members of the Foo Fighters were not identified.