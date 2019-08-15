In what will be a shock to nobody, the Foo Fighters brought a fan up on stage during their headlining set at Hungary's Sziget Festival. However, this may be the first time the band has claimed the fan on stage stole the show.

Dave Grohl spotted a fan in a wheelchair crowd-surfing and decided to take action.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to say, even to the guy in the f$&#&*g wheelchair,” Grohl told the crowd. “He’s the f!@($#g star of the show right there—that’s the f^%*(@g star of the show. My man! My man! I have a question: Do you wanna come up and watch the show from up here? … Bring that motherf$#&!r up here.”

As the fan crowd-surfed his way to the stage, Grohl and company also invited a girl blowing bubbles up to the stage before they closed out the show with "Everlong".

Check out video from the show above.