By Frank E. Lee

The opening blast of "All My Life," "Learn To Fly" and "The Pretender" was just a prelude to an astounding display of rock energy last night at Wrigley Field. The Foo Fighters wrapped up their two night stand with a delightful romp through their catalog playing almost every song they have in the WXRT library with some cool detours that included a Mellotron generated "Imagine/Jump" mash-up (appropriate considering the WGN/Cubs use of the Van Halen song back in the day), a version of "Under Pressure" with Grohl on the drums, even some Alice Cooper and the Ramones.

The band had plenty of firepower with three lead guitars, two drummers (if you count Dave), keyboards, bass and a trio of backup singers. Grohl led the show with unfailing energy, singing his guts out, playing wild guitar and dropping about a million F-bombs whenever he addressed the crowd. Only the 11:00 curfew could stop them.

Father/daughter get ready for "Big-ass effing stadium rock show" as described by Dave Grohl (Photo By Frank)

Setlist (via Setlist.fm)

All My Life

Learn to Fly

The Pretender

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Rope

Drum Solo

Sunday Rain

My Hero

These Days

Walk

Under My Wheels (Alice Cooper cover)

25 or 6 to 4 / Another One Bites the Dust ("Chicago" and "Queen" covers)

La Dee Da

Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop

Under Pressure (Queen cover)

Monkey Wrench

Run

Breakout

This Is a Call

Best of You

Encore:

Times Like These

Everlong