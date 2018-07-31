Foo Fighters Treat Wrigley Fans To "Big-A#$ F%&*#[email protected] Stadium Rock Show"
By Frank E. Lee
The opening blast of "All My Life," "Learn To Fly" and "The Pretender" was just a prelude to an astounding display of rock energy last night at Wrigley Field. The Foo Fighters wrapped up their two night stand with a delightful romp through their catalog playing almost every song they have in the WXRT library with some cool detours that included a Mellotron generated "Imagine/Jump" mash-up (appropriate considering the WGN/Cubs use of the Van Halen song back in the day), a version of "Under Pressure" with Grohl on the drums, even some Alice Cooper and the Ramones.
The band had plenty of firepower with three lead guitars, two drummers (if you count Dave), keyboards, bass and a trio of backup singers. Grohl led the show with unfailing energy, singing his guts out, playing wild guitar and dropping about a million F-bombs whenever he addressed the crowd. Only the 11:00 curfew could stop them.
Setlist (via Setlist.fm)
All My Life
Learn to Fly
The Pretender
The Sky Is a Neighborhood
Rope
Drum Solo
Sunday Rain
My Hero
These Days
Walk
Under My Wheels (Alice Cooper cover)
25 or 6 to 4 / Another One Bites the Dust ("Chicago" and "Queen" covers)
La Dee Da
Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop
Under Pressure (Queen cover)
Monkey Wrench
Run
Breakout
This Is a Call
Best of You
Encore:
Times Like These
Everlong