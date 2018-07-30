Foo Fighters Rock Wrigley Field With Career-Spanning Setlist
Fans at the Friendly Confines were treated to a little bit of everything.
Foo Fighters took to Wrigley Field for their first of two performances at the ballpark and treated fans to a bevvy of hits.
It wouldn't be a Foo Fighters show without a few surprises as the band was happy to oblige when they brought out Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen to the stage to perform a cover of "Ain't That A Shame."
Check out footage of that performance alongside the setlist below!
Setlist (via Setlist.fm)
All My Life
Learn to Fly
The Pretender (extended jam)
The Sky Is a Neighborhood
Rope (extended jam)
Drum Solo (w/ a snippet of Sunday Bloody Sunday)
Sunday Rain
My Hero
These Days
Walk
Another One Bites the Dust / Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop
Under Pressure (Queen cover) (Taylor and Luke Spiller of The Struts on lead vocals)
Ain't That a Shame (Cheap Trick cover) (with Rick Nielsen) (Taylor on lead vocals)
Monkey Wrench
Run
Breakout
Dirty Water
Best of You
Encore
Big Me
Times Like These
This Is a Call
Everlong