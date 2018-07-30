Foo Fighters Rock Wrigley Field With Career-Spanning Setlist

Foo Fighters took to Wrigley Field for their first of two performances at the ballpark and treated fans to a bevvy of hits.

It wouldn't be a Foo Fighters show without a few surprises as the band was happy to oblige when they brought out Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen to the stage to perform a cover of "Ain't That A Shame."

Check out footage of that performance alongside the setlist below!

Video of Foo Fighters - Ain’t that a Shame with Rick Nielsen 7/29/2018 Wrigley Field Chicago

Setlist (via Setlist.fm)

All My Life

Learn to Fly

The Pretender (extended jam)

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Rope (extended jam)

Drum Solo (w/ a snippet of Sunday Bloody Sunday)

Sunday Rain

My Hero

These Days

Walk

Another One Bites the Dust / Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop

Under Pressure (Queen cover) (Taylor and Luke Spiller of The Struts on lead vocals)

Ain't That a Shame (Cheap Trick cover) (with Rick Nielsen) (Taylor on lead vocals)

Monkey Wrench

Run

Breakout

Dirty Water

Best of You

Encore

Big Me

Times Like These

This Is a Call

Everlong