Foundations Of Music To Honor Lin Brehmer, Terri Hemmert, and Marty Lennartz

Lin Brehmer, Terri Hemmert, and Marty Lennartz will be honored at The Beat Goes On, Foundations of Music's 30th anniversary celebration on Friday, May 31st.

Foundations of Music's mission statement reads, "our vision is a society where children of all means have access to music education and the opportunity to creatively express themselves through music; where all children are inspired to engage in their communities and realize their full potential."

On May 31st at 7 PM at the Goose Island Barrel House, Foundations of Music will honor Lin, Terri, and Marty for their contributions to helping support this mission from the beginning.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. You can purchase tickets and find more information here.