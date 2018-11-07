Frank Zappa Hologram To Go On Tour In 2019

A Frank Zappa hologram tour is set to take place in 2019 and the company behind it shared a sneak peek at what fans can expect.

Video of The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa - Coming 2019

Former Zappa bandmates taking part in the show include Ray White, Mike Keneally, Scott Thunes, Robert Martin and Ed Mann with Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers. Throughout the tour, they’ll be joined by Steve Vai, Ian Underwood, Lady Bianca, Napoleon Murphy Brock and Arthur Barrow.

Part of the show will contain never-before-seen (or heard) Zappa performance footage from the early seventies.