Franz Ferdinand Explain How Collaboration With Sparks Came To Be

Bob & Julian from Franz Ferdinand spoke to us at Lollapalooza before playing the Grant Park stage for a late afternoon set.

Most recently, fans saw Franz Ferdinand team up with Sparks for their FFS collaboration. Bob Hardy gave us the origin story on how that came to be and it turns out sometimes you just need to be in the right place at the right time.

They released Always Ascending, their first studio album since 2013 this past February. This marks the return to Lollapalooza for Franz Ferdinand since the infamous 2012 storm.