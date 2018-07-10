Flashback To When Fred Armisen Joined The Flaming Lips

Can you imagine The Flaming Lips without Wayne Coyne?

Four years ago, Will Ferrell's comedic website Funny or Die released a video in which Fred Armisen auditions to replace the iconic frontman after the band "sells out" for a corporate deal. Claiming "I'm a great singer, I'm a humble person," Armisen performs multiple musical impressions to prove he's a worthy replacement and that "The Flaming Lips shouldn't be limited to one style of music."

Video of Fred Armisen Joins The Flaming Lips

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein's Portlandia additionally featured The Flaming Lips in 2016. The TV series has included several other XRT artists such as Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Kurt Vile, and The Decemberists.

Revisit the Funny or Die video a few days ahead of the upcoming Taste of Chicago concert featuring The Flaming Lips on Saturday, July 14th. The Flaming Lips will take the stage at the Petrillo Music Shell in Grant Park at 6:30pm.

For more information on the Taste of Chicago and to purchase tickets, visit TasteofChicago.US.