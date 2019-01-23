Freddie Mercury, Elton John, And Rod Stewart Reportedly Wanted To Form A Supergroup

A few months ago I prompted our Twitter followers & DJ's to come up with their ultimate fantasy band. The results were fascinating and provided a fun time daydreaming of the possibilites.

If Freddie Mercury had his way, his supergroup likely would have made the above fantasy a reality.

The New York Post interviewed Austrian filmmaker Rudi Dolezal who was responsible for shooting the music video for “These Are the Days of Our Lives" and touched on an interesting story about the time he was invited to a dinner party with Freddie Mercury.

“Freddie invited me to his private functions often, and, at one dinner party, the guests included Rod Stewart and Elton John," he recalled.

Dolezal continued, "I remember there was a lot of bitching about other artists, and about themselves. I think Rod came up with the idea of forming a group called Nose, Teeth & Hair, because Rod had a big nose, Elton had problems with his hair and Freddie had his teeth!”

Unfortunately, Nose, Teeth & Hair never came to be.