Rare Handwritten Queen Setlist From Freddie Mercury Goes Up For Sale
You can own a piece of rock & roll history.
A handwritten setlist from Queen frontman Freddie Mercury could be all yours.
Related: Freddie Mercury, Elton John, And Rod Stewart Reportedly Wanted To Form A Supergroup
The setlist comes from a 1978 Queen concert in Copenhagen, Denmark and according to TMZ, is the only setlist personally written by Mercury to ever hit the market. The setlist is up for sale through Moments In Time and is going for $35,000.
The setlist appears to be from Queen's show at the Falconer Salen on April 13, 1978.
Setlist.fm shows a massive 29 song setlist featuring an array of hits and covers.
We Will Rock You (Slow/Fast)
Brighton Rock
Somebody to Love
Death on Two Legs (Dedicated to…)
Killer Queen
Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy
I'm in Love With My Car
Get Down, Make Love
The Millionaire Waltz
You're My Best Friend
Spread Your Wings
It's Late
Now I'm Here
Love of My Life
'39
My Melancholy Blues
White Man
The Prophet's Song
Guitar Solo
The Prophet's Song
(Reprise; followed by a tease of "You Take My Breath Away" )
Stone Cold Crazy
Bohemian Rhapsody
Keep Yourself Alive
Tie Your Mother Down
Encore:
We Will Rock You
We Are the Champions
Sheer Heart Attack
Jailhouse Rock (Elvis Presley cover)
God Save the Queen (Thomas Augustine Arne cover)