Rare Handwritten Queen Setlist From Freddie Mercury Goes Up For Sale

A handwritten setlist from Queen frontman Freddie Mercury could be all yours.

Related: Freddie Mercury, Elton John, And Rod Stewart Reportedly Wanted To Form A Supergroup

The setlist comes from a 1978 Queen concert in Copenhagen, Denmark and according to TMZ, is the only setlist personally written by Mercury to ever hit the market. The setlist is up for sale through Moments In Time and is going for $35,000.

The setlist appears to be from Queen's show at the Falconer Salen on April 13, 1978.

Setlist.fm shows a massive 29 song setlist featuring an array of hits and covers.

We Will Rock You (Slow/Fast)

Brighton Rock

Somebody to Love

Death on Two Legs (Dedicated to…)

Killer Queen

Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy

I'm in Love With My Car

Get Down, Make Love

The Millionaire Waltz

You're My Best Friend

Spread Your Wings

It's Late

Now I'm Here

Love of My Life

'39

My Melancholy Blues

White Man

The Prophet's Song

Guitar Solo

The Prophet's Song

(Reprise; followed by a tease of "You Take My Breath Away" )

Stone Cold Crazy

Bohemian Rhapsody

Keep Yourself Alive

Tie Your Mother Down

Encore:

We Will Rock You

We Are the Champions

Sheer Heart Attack

Jailhouse Rock (Elvis Presley cover)

God Save the Queen (Thomas Augustine Arne cover)